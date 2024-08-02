Bhopal: 25 Cops Suspended For Not Joining Police Band

Representational Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Around 25 police personnel were suspended across the state for not joining the ‘police band party’. The resentment against the band was so intense that while some have been suspended, some had filed petition in the court seeking exemption from the band party.

On December 18, 2023, a circular was issued by the Police Headquarter, Bhopal in which a team of Police Band was made part of each battalion. Policemen from the rank of constable to ASI (upto 45 years) were to be part of the band and those interested had to give written consent.

However, not many appeared to be interested and the senior officials made a list on their own without taking the consent of the police personnel.

Just after the list was prepared many of them raised their voice against their name figuring in the band party.

SP Khandwa, Manoj Kumar Rai told Free Press that as many as four constables were asked to join the band as a party of contingent, but in place of following the orders they refused to join it. Following the disobedience they were suspended.

Similarly, SP Mandsour, Anurag Sujania informed that the personnel were instructed to participate in the band, but they did not followed the orders, “For disobeying the orders 10 police personnel has been suspended”.

On the other hand around 350 SAF personnel had followed the orders and became the party of the band across the state.

Meanwhile, five SAF constables filed petition in High Court Gwalior against the PHQ orders. The court refused to entertain the petition and its order underlined the importance of the Police Band in the battalion.

“The court quoted the famous thinker Thomas Carlyle, "Music is well said to be the speech of angels", in its order.