Bhopal: 25 Acrylic Works Of Bhil Artist On Display At Tribal Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dilip Ganawa's extraordinary talent and multifaceted personality reflect in his art, which ranges from beautiful figures of animals, birds, trees especially banyan, lord Ganesha which are on display in the exhibition on canvas and paper sheets.

Nearly 25 acrylic works of Bhil artist are on display at Likhandara Gallery of Tribal Museum in the city under 43rd Shalaka exhibition. Dilip hails from Nayagaon Khalsa, a small village in the tribal dominated Jhabua district of MP. He has been in this profession for 17 years.

He came to Bhopal in search of a job a few years back. But the artworks of his aunt Bhil, painter Padma Shri Bhuri Bai and Gangubai inspired him so much that he decided to become a painter.

He began under the guidance of Gangway aunt. But due to farming and family responsibilities he had to return to his native village. He has participated in exhibitions at many places including Delhi, Bhopal, Jaipur, Udaipur etc.

“This is my first solo painting exhibition at the Tribal Museum. I would like to give the entire credit for my success to Gangubai, whose guidance helped me more focussed,” said the 39-year-old artist. The month-long exhibition will remain open for visitors till November 30.

