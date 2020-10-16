Bhopal: 24-year-old hangs self, reason unclear

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her home on Friday morning. Kolar police said the woman Deepa Verma, a resident of Banskhedi, working at a city mall. Police did not find any suicide note from the spot. The woman resided with her parents, while her brother is with the Indian Army and is posted outside the capital.

On Friday around 7 am, the woman’s mother found her hanging from the ceiling in her room. She was taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police said the woman had passed her B.com from Nutan College this year and was working at DB mall. The reason of suicide will be clear with statements of family members that are yet to be recorded.