Bhopal: 24 teams from MP fight for Advocates’ Cricket Trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocates’ cricket tournament was inaugurated at Old Campion ground here on Saturday in which 24 teams are taking part, said the coordinator of the tournament and member of Bhopal District Bar Association Suhag Singh Solanki.

The association is organising the tournament with matches being played on three different grounds in Bhopal – Campion School ground, Faith Cricket Club ground and Bangarasia, he added.

There are five teams from Bhopal and 19 from other parts of the state. The inaugural match was played between Sagar and Jabalpur at 1.30 pm. Sagar won the toss and chose to bat.

Sagar scored 125 runs while losing 8 wickets. Dev scored 71 for the team. Vinay Tripathi from Jabalpur took 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, Jabalpur scored 126 runs losing three wickets in 12.5 overs and won the match by seven wickets. Vinay contributed 51 runs while Rupendra scored 41 and Atul hit 20 runs.

Sagar’s Sanit took 2 wickets for his team. Vinay Tripathi was adjudged man of the match. The second match was played on Faith Club Ground where High Court Jabalpur defeated Ujjain Fire Team. Jabalpur batting first scored 160 while losing 8 wickets. The Ujjain team collapsed after scoring 99 runs.

In the third match, played between Dewas Bar and Betul Bar, Dewas scored 144 runs, losing 6 wickets while batting first. Betul could only score 131 runs and lost 5 wickets as they ran short of balls, losing the match by 13 runs.

Playing on RNTU ground, Ujjain A defeated Indore bench of High Court by 7 wickets while chasing the target of 106. Playing first in the fifth match of the day, Rewa scored 104 with all their wickets down, putting up a target of 105 in front of Bhopal.

While chasing, Bhopal easily scored 107 runs in 15.5 overs to win the match by four wickets. The semi finals will be played on December 29. The final is on December 30.

There will be nine prizes in the tournament including the winner, runners-up and player of the tournament.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:23 PM IST