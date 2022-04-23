Bhopal: 24 hour power supply for farmers in next 2 yrs in Harda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers' Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel said that in the next two years, every farmer of Harda district would get 24-hour power supply. For it, power sub-stations will be increased from 3 to 24 in district, minister added. He said while performing bhoomi-pujan of a road to be constructed at a cost of about Rs.9 crore at village outpost of Harda.

He said that a target has been set to establish about 24 power sub-stations in the district in the next two years. Presently 3 sub-stations have been established, whereas earlier Harda district used to have only one sub-station.

Asphaltised road from Handia to Nayapura is being constructed in the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna by Harda Unit of Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority (PIU). The length of the road is 13.97 kilometres, while the width is 5.5 metres. With the construction of the asphalt road, the common man will get ease in transportation and farmers in agriculture.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:48 PM IST