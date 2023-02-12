Bhopal: 23464 cases settled, claims worth Rs 53.5 crore passed in Lok Adalat

National Lok Adalat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 23464 cases were settled and compensation worth Rs 53.5 crore was rewarded at Lok Adalat on Saturday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge/Chairman District Legal Services Authority Bhopal Giribala Singh inaugurated it.

Total number of pending referred cases were 22250 for Lok Adalat while total number of pending cases resolved were 2489. Total number of pre-litigation referred cases were 67646. Total number of settled pre-litigation cases were 20975. The total number of settled cases related to check bounce were 772 while the total number of settled cases related to motor accident claim were 540.

Number of electricity cases were 1044, number of cases related to Labor Department 12, E-traffic challan were 2195 for violation of traffic rules, number of cases related to water tax and property tax were 17599.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)