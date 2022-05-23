Bhopal: 23-year-old woman gang raped multiple times, two booked  

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A mother of one-and-a-half-year-old child was blackmailed and allegedly gang raped multiple times in Arera hills area, said police on Monday. Police have booked two persons in connection with the case and launched a manhunt to nab them. The woman’s husband is a notorious criminal and mostly remains away. He pays no attention to his family.

Arera Hills police station in-charge RK Singh told media that the 23-year-old victim and her mother-in-law approached police on Sunday evening and filed an FIR against two accused. The complainant said that around three years ago, her 26-year-old neighbour had called the woman with some work to his house. When the woman reached there, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her and also made a video of the act.

Later he called his friend and threatening to post the video on social media, he and his friend allegedly gang raped the woman. Threatening woman with the video, the duo continued sexually assaulting the woman. Unable to take it anymore, the woman confided in her mother-in-law and thereafter the duo reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case under Section of 376 of IPC and sections of IPC and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:13 PM IST