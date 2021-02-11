Bhopal: 23 Love Jihad cases lodged in a month after enactment of new law

BHOPAL: Twenty-three cases have been registered in a month since implementation of Love Jihad law. The state government has enacted the Religious Freedom law through an Ordinance. Seven cases have been registered in Bhopal division, five in Indore division, four each in Jabalpur and Rewa divisions and three cases in Gwalior division. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said there was a conspiracy to convert women to other religion. A large number of girls are being forcefully converted to another religion for wedding to ruin their lives, he said.

To stop that, the Religions Freedom Law has been enacted and it will be implemented with force, he said. Similarly, an act will be brought in to deal with the stone-throwers, he said, adding that a blueprint of the act has been prepared. People involved in stone-pelting will not be spared, and the stones of their house will be turned into dust, the state Home Minister said on Thursday.