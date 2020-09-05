Bhopal: 226 COVID positive cases take the tally to 12,134; death toll reaches 300

BHOPAL: After the implementation of Unlock 4.0, Bhopal recorded 226 COVID positive cases taking its tally to 12,134 and death toll to 300. After the wait of around five months, September 6 will be the first Sunday when the markets will re-open, after the lift of Sunday lockdown.

However, traders believe that it is now on public to adhere to the corona norms like maintaining social distancing, face-covering with masks and hand hygiene. The constant surge in coronavirus infection has been attributed to negligence on part of public who are least bothered about corona norms.

Coral Wood Colony and Hoshangabad Road reported eight positives and four of them are of the same family. Four members of the same family came positive in Saket Nagar in Sector -B.

E-1, Arera Colony, reported one positive. E-2, E-6, and E-7, Arera Colony recorded one positive each. Mahadev Parashar(Shivaji Nagar) reported one positive. These are posh colonies where people are getting infected with coronavirus.

Palace Orchard (Kolar) reported two positives. Shalimar Complex(Kolar), Door Darshan Colony reported two cases each.

A doctor has been tested positive in AIIMS Boys hostel, Jawaharlal Cancer Hospital reported one positive. Similarly, one positive has been reported in JP Hospital. Two doctors have been tested positives in Malviya Nagar. Civil Hospital(Bairagarh) reported one positives.

SBI LHO reported two positives. Housing Board (Koh-e-Fiza) reported three positives. Shankarcharya Nagar(Hoshangabad), Maha Mai Ka Bag, reported two positives each. Coral Casa (Peoples Mall) reported three positives. CI Park(Kolar) and Akriti Eco city reported reported two positives each.

Police Line(Idgah Hills), Katra Hills police station, EME centre and Cyber Cell and Jahangirabad police reported one case each.