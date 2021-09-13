Bhopal: 22-year-old man knifed over warning his sister’s stalker

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old man was allegedly assaulted on Sunday night after, a day after he had warned a youth, who was stalking his sister. The youth sustained four knife cuts on his chest and head, while a part of his left ear got severed in the assault, said police.

Teela Jamalpura police have booked four persons including father and son under Sections of attempt to murder. One of the accused had allegedly harassed the youth’s sister and he had warned him (accused) to keep away from her.

There was no police complaint in connection with the harassment. The youth and the stalker had settled the issue following intervention of their relatives.

However, the accused was irked over the threat and to take revenge he allegedly tried to kill him.

According to the police, the victim was returning home on a bike with his friend when the accused- Yusuf, Anas, Asif and Ali - waylaid them. One of them hit their bike and the duo fell on the ground. The incident occurred near Fakhruddin mosque in Putlighar around 11:30 pm.

Ali stabbed him while his father Asif too assaulted the youth. The accused stabbed him four times, said police.

After they fled, the onlookers rushed the victim to a hospital.

Station house officer (SHO) Teela Jamalpura Radheyshyam Renger said the accused and victim had several disputes including harassment of the victim's sister. However, they had never lodged any complaint with police, he said.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:43 PM IST