Bhopal: 22-year-old hangs himself to death after having dinner with family, police clueless

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from ceiling at his house on Friday night. The deceased Rohit Mali was a resident of Mughalia Chhap village in Khajuri. The police have registered case under Section 174 of IPC and investigation is on.

Police said the youth did not tell his family members what bothered him, which forced him to take the step. Khajuri police station house officer Sandhya Mishra said the youth was sitting with his family members outside their house after dinner at 9.30 pm.

A little later, he went to his room and hanged himself. When his family members entered the house after an hour of his leaving them, they found the body hanging. He had died by then and police were informed. SHO Mishra said what drove him to take the extreme step is subject of probe. She said the family members have yet to record their statements, which will throw light on the case.