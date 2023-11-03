Bhopal: 22 Election Rallies By Top AICC Leaders In State Till Nov 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the coming 15 days, 22 election rallies will be held by the Congress leaders including AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the state, said the national social media president Supriya Shrinate to media persons, here on Thursday.

Former chief ministers Kamal Nath will conduct 70 rallies and Digvijay Singh will conduct 60 rallies. AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will conduct 30 rallies in the state. She claimed the Congress is having the target to win 150 plus seats in the Assembly elections.

She added on November 4, Kharge will attend meetings in Katangi and in Shahpura constituencies. Priyanka Gandhi will visit Kukshi and Indore on November 5. On November 7, Kharge will attend Ujjain and Gwalior East. On November 8, Priyanka will reach Khategaon, and next day she will reach Rewa to attend the programme.

On the same day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Nai Sarai and Ashok Nagar. He will also conduct ‘Padyatra’ in Chanderi, Jabalpur East and in Jabalpur West. He will reach Satna on November 10.