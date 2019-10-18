Bhopal: 22 Campion students hurt as bus overturns

HOSHANGABAD/BHOPAL: Campion school bus carrying 35 children overturned on Bandrabhan Road on Friday. Campion School bus (MP-05-P-0190) met accident leaving 22 of them injured.

As many as 22 students of Campion School were taken to district hospital. They were given treatment for minor injuries at the district hospital. Area tehsildar (revenue officer) Shailendra Badonia and Home Guards commandant RKS Chauhan rushed to spot to take care of student. They said that none of the students sustained serious injuries.

Campion School director Vijay Seth said the bus driver lost control when a tractor-trolley overtook the vehicle at Sangakheda-Kala village, around 11 km from the district headquarters.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was being driven recklessly at the time of the incident. Babai area police are probing the accident. RTO has cancelled fitness and suspended the driving license of driver Nirmal Kumar.

Hoshangabad Collector Shailendra Singh said, “prima facie it is fault on part of bus driver. However, I have ordered for magisterial probe and then action will be taken in the matter.”