Bhopal: 21-yr-old dragged & raped in under-construction building

A 21-year-old woman was dragged and raped inside an under construction building in Bairagarh. She was dragged inside the building by three men at about 8 pm on Saturday where she was raped. The news spread panic in the area, raising questions on police night patrol and women’s safety. The police arrested accused by Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, area residents and Opposition leaders surrounded Bairagarh police station. The girl took two-wheeler of one of prime accused Devi Singh, 40, who was known to her. Singh works as a security guard in Bairagarh while victim works in a mobile shop. They were known to each other. The incident occurred when she went to return the vehicle to him at about 8 pm.

In her statements to police, she said accused had given her two-wheeler as she had to reach Quazi Camp in the evening. She returned from there and went to hand over the vehicle to him. But, the accused and two of his friends were waiting for her near Bharat petrol pump.

They dragged the girl to an under construction building where the two men stood guard while Singh raped the girl. The accused was in inebriated state. Both the two accused later fled the building leaving both of them alone. Meanwhile, girl’s family lodged a missing person’s complaint with the police after she did not return till late in night. The girl reached police station at about 1.30 am after she managed to escape from the building.

The girl said the accused did not let her go and threatened to kill her if she revealed anything to anyone. As he was drunk, he lost consciousness after few hours. It was then that the girl fled the spot. After reaching police station, she lodged a complaint.

Sub inspector Richa Tripathi said the accused and his friends had forcefully taken her captive inside the building and raped her. All the three accused have been booked for gang rape because the other two accused Kalu aka Girdhar Tanwani and Akash Malwiya helped in rape.

Prime accused attacked

The prime accused Devi Singh was found at his house where locals attacked him. A team of Bairagarh police took him into custody. The remaining two accused Kalu aka Girdhar Tanwani and Akash Malwiya were also arrested on Sunday.