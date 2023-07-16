 Bhopal: 21 MM Rainfall In Evening, Power Cuts In Many Areas
Water level of Upper Lake increased to 1660.90ft. Full tank level is 1668.60ft.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
Bhopal: 21 MM Rainfall In Evening, Power Cuts In Many Areas | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain lashed Bhopal on Sunday evening landing many colonies in darkness due to frequent power cuts. Bhopal received 21mm rainfall on Sunday evening.

Water level of Upper Lake increased to 1660.90ft. Full tank level is 1668.60ft. Bhopal still faces deficit of 5% rainfall. Bhopal has received r 273 mm while its normal rainfall is 288.6 mm.

Heavy rain led to power cuts in Professor Colony, 45-bunglow, Shyamla Hills, New Market, Civil Lines.

