Bhopal: 2020 earthen lamps to be lit up at 'Deepotsav' organised by MP Handicrafts and Handlooms Dev Corp

BHOPAL: Deepotsav - the annual exhibition-cum-sale organised by the MP Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation began at the Gauhar Mahal in the city from Friday.

Handloom and handicrafts artisans from all over the state will showcase their products at the expo including clothes, earthen toys, carpets, darees, decorative items etc. Gond paintings, paper mache, items, leather products, jewellery and other handicrafts and handloom items would be available for sale in the meet.

Arvind Sharma, in-charge of the expo said that they have made all arrangements to keep the exhibition premises free of COVID infection. “To maintain social distancing, we are setting up only 50 shops. Every year, we used to have 100 shops,” he said. Also, a machine would be installed at the entrance to sanitise those entering the premises. Circles have been drawn on the ground to ensure that the customers do not come close to each other. Also, only 150-odd persons would be allowed entry into the premises at a time.

The center of attraction at the premises would be 2020 earthen lamps which will be lit up together. Rajiv Sharma, Commissioner, Handicrafts and Handlooms of the state government said that the idea behind organising the event is to provide a platform to the traditional artists and artisans of the state, especially during the Covid pandemic.

The expo would be open for the public from 11 am to 8 pm every day. The event will last till November 12.