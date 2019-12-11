Bhopal: 2000MW solar park in Chambal, Bundelkhand soon; Harsh Yadav

BHOPAL: The government is ready to set up two 2,000MW solar parks, one in Bundelkhand area and another in Chambal region, said Renewable Energy Minister, Harsh Yadav, on Tuesday.

Yadav informed journalists that a piece of land was identified in Morena district for the purpose. The government has kept the target for setting up projects of renewable energy worth 6,000MW in next four years, he said.

Lands have been allotted for setting up 1500MW solar projects in Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch, and a sum of Rs 6,000 crore will be spent on those projects, Yadav said.

He also said work on solar roof tops was going on very fast at the government buildings during the past one year. Plan for model of renewable energy services company has begun, for which the beneficiaries do not have to pay a single penny, he said.

A beneficiary has to do PPA for providing space on the roof of his house, he said, adding that Resco Company provides power through its models at cheaper rates. According to the model, the cost of per unit of electricity will be Re 1.38 paisa only, which is the cheapest of all the rates, the minister said.

Yadav said roof top solar projects would be also be set up in Mandideep, and 600 units were studied for the purpose, and those factories will get power just at half rates.