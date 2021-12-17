Bhopal: 200 dancers to showcase talent at ‘Ghoome re Ghoomar’ fest today

BHOPAL: ‘Ghoome Re Ghoomar’, a cultural evening dedicated to Rajasthani folk culture’ will be organised at Bhojpur club on Saturday from 4 to 10 pm.

Simran Iqbal Singh Bains, the wife of chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains will be the chief guest at the event being organised by Siya Cultural and Welfare Society, Bhopal. Among others, ADG Aruna Mohanrao, the former Maharani of Surguja, Sapna Singdeo, Roma Sarang, wife of Minister Vishwas Sarang will be attending the event.

Ghoomar, a traditional folk dance form of Rajasthan is mainly performed by veiled women in traditional attire. Both the audience and the performers are traditionally, only women.

President of the Society, Shiva Raje Sisodia, said that they have been organising the ‘Ghoome re Ghoomar’ fest for the past 4 years to ‘revive’ the dance form. The performers, numbering about 200, have been practising for the event since December 1 in seven groups. The age-group of the participants, all of whom are women, is from 10 to 65 years, she said. The performers include professionals like doctors. The young children are being involved so that they get to learn this traditional dance form, she added.

The dancers will be performing in groups of 8-100 members. Ten stalls selling products made by women will also be put up at the fest. Sisodia further informed that originally the fest was to be a three-day affair, however, due to the fresh Covid scare the duration has been reduced to one day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 06:50 PM IST