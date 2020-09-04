Bhopal: 20-year-old raped by man who befriended her

Bhopal: A 20-year-old girl was raped by a man who she was in touch over the phone. The accused and victim had met in a marriage in Raisen and had exchanged their contact numbers.

The accused then befriended her and kept on contacting the girl.

Sub-inspector (SI) Suneeta Bhalarai of the Habibganj police station said the accused is a resident of Raisen and had come to Bhopal on Thursday.

He called the girl to meet him in Ekant park.

The girl went to meet him there in the evening. He then asked her to accompany him to a hotel as he said it is not safe to stand in public place.

The girl followed him to the hotel where he raped her and threatened her to not reveal it to anyone.

When the girl reached home, she narrated the tale to her brother who took her to Habibganj police station.

SI Bhalarai said the accused Lalu Sahu fled to Raisen after the crime and they are now searching him.