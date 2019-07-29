Bhopal: 20-year- old imparting lessons to minors on theft held

BHOPAL: Police nabbed 20-year-old ‘trainer’ who imparted burglary ‘skills’ to minor boys. The youth, involved in thefts, was arrested Telejamalpura police from Bus Stand on Saturday night.

Valuables worth Rs 1.25 lakh were recovered from him. The youth, identified as Faizan Khan, confessed to have committed a burglary at a house in Telejamalpura on July 19 which the cops were investigating.

Police had registered an FIR on the complaint of Lokesh Dubey, whose house was targeted on July 19. The unidentified miscreant was booked under section 457 and 380 of the IPC.

While investigating police zeroed in on Faizan and managed to nab him from Bus Stand when he was returning to city from Indore. During investigation it came to fore that the youth used to give training to minors in theft and stealing. Police will look for the minor boys who have been trained under him and introduced to the crime world.