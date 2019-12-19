Bhopal: 20 students tender apology; expulsion revoked

BHOPAL: Management of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism revoked the expulsion of 20 students on Thursday.

The university had already cancelled expulsion of three students, on Wednesday, who tendered an apology to the management.

Talks between vice chancellor of the university Deepak Tiwari and the students led to the withdrawal of expulsion.

The students tendered an apology for the damage they caused to the university properties outside the office of the vice chancellor, and only after that, the disciplinary committee cancelled the expulsion.

Sources in university said adjunct professor Dileep Mandal who had come under students’ scanner due to his alleged caste-related comments on social media would not be called to take classes at the University.

The university has also set up an inquiry into the complaints made by the students against Mandal and another teacher Mukesh Kumar during the past 15 days.

The students were also assured that the FIR against them would be withdrawn. According to reports, the university management will make efforts on their own to withdraw the cases lodged against the students.

Demand for removal of Mandal sparked protests by the students, and the university management expelled some of the agitators and lodged complaints at the police station against them.

The issue reached the office of the present Chief Minister after his ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised it in the House.

The students whose expulsion was revoked are Saurabh Kumar, Prakharaditya Dwivedi, Raghvendra Singh, Ashutosh Bhargava, Abhilash Thakur, Arpit Sharma, Ankit Sharma, Arpit Dubey, Surendra Choudhary, Vivek Upadhyaya, Shubham Trivedi, Ankit Kumar, Akash Shukla, Rajneesh Tiwari, Anup Sharma, Prateek Vajpayee, Rahul Kumar, Ravi Sharma, Monika Dubey and Nishita Singh.