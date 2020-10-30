Bhopal: 20 artists try their luck on the second day of the auditions at MPSD

BHOPAL: Around 20 candidates from across the country appeared in the auditions for admission to the 2020-21 session of MP School of Drama at Hotel Lakeview on Friday.

It was part of the second day of four-day preliminary selections for admission to the school. The applicants came from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh , Jharkhand and Bhopal.

Applicants were tested for their practical as well theoretical knowledge of theatre. They were asked about the plays they have seen, the names of their writers and directors etc. Candidates were also asked to showcase their talent, be it in form of singing, dancing and acting. They were also asked to deliver a short speech.

A five-member panel of artistes including Lata Singh Munshi (Bhopal), Nalini Joshi (New Delhi), Vasant Kashikar (Jabalpur), Yogendra Chaubey (Raipur) and director of the School, Alok Chatterjee judged the performance of the applicants.

The process would continue till Sunday. The candidates short-listed in the preliminary round would appear in a four-day workshop to be held from November 4-7 at Ravindra Bhavan. Finally, 26 candidates would be selected for admission to the school.