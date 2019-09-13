Bhopal: 2 suicides reported in 24 hours

BHOPAL: Two persons ended their lives in Bilkhiriya and Habibganj localities of state capital within last 24 hours. In the first incident, a medical store worker committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling fan at his rented accommodation on Wednesday evening.

According to SHO Lokendra Singh Thakur, the deceased is identified as Mukul, 26, who basically hailed from Begamganj in Raisen district.

He had shifted to Bhopal with his wife and two-and-a-half year old daughter and here they were living in a rented house in Bilkhiriya. Mukul was working in a medical store in Hanumanganj whereas his wife teaches in a homeopathic college.

On Wednesday afternoon he returned home and after taking lunch went to sleep in his room but later when he didn’t came out till evening, family members rushed to his room only to found his hanging body from the ceiling fan after which they informed police.

No suicide note was left by the deceased which could throw light on the reason behind taking extreme step. Meanwhile, in another incident depressed over being unemployed from past several years, a 35-year-old man in Shivaji Nagar under Habibganj police station on Wednesday.

Investigation officer ASI RC Yadav, the deceased Kishore Umath, 35, lived in Sarita Complex in Shivaji Nagar and was unmarried. Earlier he did private job but left it and was searching for a new job from past several years but even after being a post-graduate he was unable to get it due to which he used to remain depressed.

On Wednesday evening he hanged self to death after which family members informed police. A suicide note is also recovered by the police in which he stated he is ending his life willingly as he was in depression over being unemployed for long time.