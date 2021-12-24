Bhopal: 2 NCC cadets from BSSS college selected for Republic Day parade

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two NCC cadets of 4 MP Battalion from the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) have been selected for the RDC Parade on the coming Republic Day at Delhi. Cadets Aarushi Rai and Veena Singh of BSSS have reached Delhi to participate in the parade.

NCC Officer Lt Nasir Ali said that it is a matter of pride for the college and the students to be a part of the grand Republic Day parade at Rajpath. He voiced his happiness that both the selected cadets are women and called their achievement a sign of women empowerment.

The principal of the college, Dr Fr. John congratulated NCC Officer Lt. Nasir Ali and lauded the achievement of the NCC cadets He stated that the need of the hour is to be disciplined and passionate; and expressed his firm belief that the BSSS NCC cadets, with their passion and dedication, will certainly scale new heights of success in the future.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:45 PM IST