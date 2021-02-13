Bhopal: 2 Naxals killed in encounter

BHOPAL: Two Naxalites including a woman having reward of Rs 8 lakh each on head, were killed in an encounter with a joint team of MP Police and Hawk force in village Lalpur of Mandla district on Friday night. The encounter took place in Motinala police station limit and the bodies of Naxals were recovered by the police on Saturday morning.

The police received tip-off that six Naxals would reach Lalpur village of Kanha Bhoramdev Badola committee outfit, and before they could reach, the police laid an ambush and waited for them for two days. When they arrived on Friday evening at 7, the police asked them to surrender. However, the Naxals refused to surrender and opened fire at the police, who retaliated, resulting death of two Naxals. The police used 150 cartridges in the firing. SP Mandla Yashpal Singh Rajput on Saturday told the media persons: "Encounter is over. The search is still going on. Two Naxalites, a male and a female, have been killed in the encounter. The names of the deceased Naxalites are being confirmed. District Police Force and Hawk Force was part of this joint operation."The killed Naxal are identified as Mainu alias Tulla and Geeta, both are residents of Sukma. Geeta was carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh-- the state had awarded Rs 3 lakh and Chhattisgarh had declared award of Rs 5 lakh.

Similarly Tulla was also carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh on his arrest. The police also seized one self-loading rifle (SLR), one .303 rifle and one .315 bore rifle were from the site. Some Naxal literatures were also seized.