Bhopal: 2 Killed, 4 Injured In Bus-Ambulance Collision

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An ambulance driver and a technician were killed, and four passengers injured after a bus and an ambulance collided near Bhasoda village in Berasia on Friday.

SP rural Bhopal said that the accident happened at 5.30 pm when the bus was heading towards Bhopal from Berasia and the ambulance was coming towards Berasia after leaving a patient in Bhopal. The ambulance driver and technician were seriously injured in the incident.

They were shifted to a hospital where they died during the course of treatment. The injured bus passengers were brought to Berasia hospital. They were discharged after primary treatment. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Bhopal: Woman Gives Birth As Mumbai Mail Coach Turns Into Maternity Ward, Radiologist Helps Woman Deliver Baby

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old Nikhat Parveen, who was 36-week pregnant, experienced the onset of labour, while travelling to Parasnath station along with her husband and two children on Mumbai Mail, on Friday.

Though her due date was set for January 7, as the train approached Maihar station, she began experiencing labour pains. Fortune smiled upon her as Dr Shailesh Lunawat, a practising radiologist from Bhopal, happened to be on the same coach as Parveen.

Dr Lunawat, embodying the spirit of goodwill, decided to turn the train into a birthing suite. Despite the initial unresponsiveness from the TC when informed about the situation, Dr Lunawat, with the assistance of fellow passengers, gathered essential material and facilitated the birth of Parveen’s baby girl on the train.

With the newborn’s first cries echoing through the train, Dr Lunawat swiftly contacted the Maihar station master. Acting promptly, the station master ensured the safe transfer of the mother and her daughter to the Maihar Hospital.

BMC Removes Encroachments From New Market

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) with help of traffic police launched massive anti-encroachment drive in and around New Market on Friday. Last week, a woman fell sick and due to heavy encroachment, the vehicle carrying her could not pass through the market.

It was then that mayor Malti Rai took note of encroachments in and around New Market. Mayor-in-Council member Jagdish Yadav said, “BMC with support of traffic police removed encroachments from New Market. It removed street vendors, autorickshaws and other vehicles that were parked in no-parking zone.

New Market has a multi-level parking. Anti-encroachment drive will continue. After it, extension of shops will be removed and then venders who do their business illegally in New Market will be asked to leave.”

In May, collector Asheesh Singh had issued to remove encroachment from vicinity of New Market. Hand cart vendors were removed from New Market, Rang Mahal and TT Nagar police station areas. After his instruction, parking around New Market was removed.