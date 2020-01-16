Bhopal: 2 IAS officers of MP among best in country

BHOPAL: Names of two officers from MP have figured in the list of top ten IAS officers across the country.

Better India which released the ranking has given the sixth place to commissioner of Indore Nagar Nigam, Ashish Singh and the ninth position to the CEO of Rural Road Development Authority, Umakant Umrao.

Both officers have been chosen for their good work and innovations in work.

Singh has contributed to keep Indore on top in cleanliness ranking. Indore has remained on top in cleanliness ranking in the past two years.

It was because of Singh’s initiative that 13 lakh tons of garbage were removed from 100 acres in Indore. Amitabh Bachchan called him to KBC for his work.

Umrao has been ranked among the best for his contribution to constructing ponds to deal with draught. During his posting to Devas, he got 16,000 wells dug up to give people relief from water scarcity.

He has been given the title of ‘Jaladhish’ after that, and when he was posted to Hoshangabad he took initiative to dig up thousands of ponds.