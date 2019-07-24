Bhopal: 2 held with 2 country- made pistols 

BHOPAL: Jahangirabad police have arrested two persons for possessing firearms and seized two country-made pistols. According to sources, based on specific inputs of informer, a police team led by the SHO Virendra Singh Chouhan of Jahangirabad nabbed two persons

25-year-old Ritesh Rajore aka Sunny Khatik and 23-year-old Mohammad Maaj Qureshi from Neelam park bus stop and Jinsi Chouraha area respectively and the team recovered two country-made weapons from their possession.

Ritesh is a resident of Ganpathi Chowk in Aishbagh area and runs a mobile shop whereas Qureshi lives in Jinsi area of Jahangirabad who is a labourer.

When questioned, the duo reportedly confessed to have procured the country-made weapons from a person in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh who used to sell illegal firearms in capital city.

The Jahangirabad police have registered a case against the duo under section 25 (1-B) (A) of the Indian Arms Act and produced them before the court, police sources said.