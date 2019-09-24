Bhopal: 2 held, Illegal liquor worth Rs 2.19 lakh & car seized

BHOPAL: Liquor worth Rs2.19 lakh with car worth Rs2 lakh has been seized at Nipania Jat under Eitkhedi police station on Monday. The police team led by SDM Ankit Jaiswal intercepted the car (MH-04-4D-3304) at Jain Pani Tanki and found 11 boxes of liquor in car.

The driver introduced himself as Mahesh Jat, 35, son of Bhagwat Singh Jat of Nepania Jat. He could not reply satisfactorily about the transport and supply of liquor. He also told police about stock of liquor at his home.

Eitkhedi police then sized 57 more boxes of liquor from his residence. So far a total of liquor worth Rs2.19 lakh has been seized in the raid. Car worth Rs2 lakh has also been siezed. Police has registered case under 34(2) Excise Act.

SHO Pankaj Geete said, “Accused is in police custody and integration is on about the supply. Car registration number is of Maharashtra. But it was being used to transport illegal liquor within Madhya Pradesh.

At times bootleggers purchase vehicles from other states to operate their business in MP. They do so to avoid getting caught as in case their car is intercepted they abandon the car and flee. Thus it serves as a mechanism to easily avoid landing into police’s net.”