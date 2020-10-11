Bhopal: 2 held for placing bets on IPL tournament

The crime branch police have arrested two persons for placing bets on the ongoing IPL tournament. The accused were held during a raid in Bairagarh on Saturday night. They have been identified as Viiky Rijwani, 25, and Gauraw Aswani, 25. Police have seized LED TV, mobile sets, remote controller, diaries with records of betting in lakhs of rupees and Rs 3,800. They were placing bets on cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore.

Police team reached the house near clinic of Dr Bhamnbhani and knocked the door. One of them opened the door while other was busy jotting down scores and money. Policeheld him and then took both of them into custody. They were later brought to police station where they confessed to be involved in the betting. They said they were active since IPL season began.