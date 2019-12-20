Bhopal: 2 held for duping people by posing as BSNL’s officials

BHOPAL: Crime branch Bhopal have nabbed two persons who were involved in operating an inter-state racket of fraud in the name of availing health insurance services from hospitals, posing as senior officials of BSNL.

One member of the gang is still on the run. Nabbed miscreants have been identified as Ramesh Prajapati (45) and Salim (40), both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

They have been nabbed based on a complaint lodged by Altaf Masud of Max Care hospital regarding a fraud of Rs 2 lakh.

Masud alleged that he received a call from the accused posing as BSNL GM AK Pandey who offered health care services for children of BSNL employees and asked to submit documents and later asked him to provide Rs 2 lakh to facilitate the process. However, after collecting money his stopped all contact. Victim alleged that subsequent call to the mobile number of the miscreant did not go through and the number was found to be switched off.

Police then registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and started further investigation.

Nabbed accused used to target hospitals posing as BSNL GM and would lure the victims for availing health care services.

Both accused have crime record and have been booked in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana states as well, said the police.

They used to produce fake visiting cards of BSNL and would use the same to cheat the victims. Further probe is underway.