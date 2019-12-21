Bhopal: 2 held for duping over 100 in the name of providing easy loans

BHOPAL: Cyber cell Bhopal claimed to have arrested two persons for duping over 100 persons in the name of easy loans.

The accused have been identified as Akshay Singh 24, a resident of PHE campus at Mata mandir and Sunny Dadgal 30, a resident of LIG campus at old Subhash Nagar.

They would ask their victims to download an app and deposit Rs 1000 to get loans.

Six mobile phones and ten Sim cards have been seized from their possession. They also used the name of OLX, an app for selling used products, to lure the customers.

Akshay and Sunny made calls to trap victims from their office in Bhopal. They would first ask their victims to deposit registration fees and if the victim fell into their trap, they would keep soliciting money under various pretexts. They also sought details of the credit and debit cards from their victims.

A complaint was lodged after a victim approached police with documentry evidence.

Subsequently more victims filed a complaint against the duo. Police also approached few victims after the duo were arrested.

The accused have duped victims who are from Bhopal. After being quizzed they said they used social networking sites to identify the loan seekers. They would then contact them to trap them.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) cyber cell Sandesh Jain said accused would withdraw money from the accounts of victims using another app, moviquick.