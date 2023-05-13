 Bhopal: 2 held for 6 vehicle thefts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 2 held for 6 vehicle thefts

Bhopal: 2 held for 6 vehicle thefts

The police received a tip-off about two suspects, who were nabbed from a locality.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have arrested two persons for committing six vehicle thefts in Misrod and other localities, the police said on Saturday. Station house officer (SHO) of Misrod police station Ras Behari Sharma said that after receiving numerous complaints pertaining to vehicle thefts in the Misrod area, the police swung into action.

The police received a tip-off about two suspects, who were nabbed from a locality. One of them identified himself as Mohammad Joni Ali, a native of Calcutta, while the other one identified himself as Mohammad Lutfar Rehman, a resident of Bangladesh. Cops seized three stolen motorcycles worth Rs 5.5 lakh from the possession of the accused, SHO Sharma said.bh

Read Also
Bhopal: 72k cases to be settled in National Lok Adalat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 2 held for 6 vehicle thefts

Bhopal: 2 held for 6 vehicle thefts

Bhopal: Cong to receive Bajrangbali’s blessing in MP too, says Nath

Bhopal: Cong to receive Bajrangbali’s blessing in MP too, says Nath

MP Weather Update: Bhopal sizzles at 43.2 deg/cel, highest in season

MP Weather Update: Bhopal sizzles at 43.2 deg/cel, highest in season

Bhopal: Convicted; Coop bank officials auction 5-acre land for Rs 30,000

Bhopal: Convicted; Coop bank officials auction 5-acre land for Rs 30,000

Bhopal: Monsoon a month away, no sight of cleaning of nullah

Bhopal: Monsoon a month away, no sight of cleaning of nullah