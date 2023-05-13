Bhopal: 2 held for 6 vehicle thefts

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have arrested two persons for committing six vehicle thefts in Misrod and other localities, the police said on Saturday. Station house officer (SHO) of Misrod police station Ras Behari Sharma said that after receiving numerous complaints pertaining to vehicle thefts in the Misrod area, the police swung into action.

The police received a tip-off about two suspects, who were nabbed from a locality. One of them identified himself as Mohammad Joni Ali, a native of Calcutta, while the other one identified himself as Mohammad Lutfar Rehman, a resident of Bangladesh. Cops seized three stolen motorcycles worth Rs 5.5 lakh from the possession of the accused, SHO Sharma said.bh

