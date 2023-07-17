 Bhopal: 2-day Yuva Anunad Natya Samaroh Ends With Play
It was part of concluding day of a two-day drama festival Yuva Anunad organised by Rang Madhyam, Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Play Ratnagarbha is a sarcastic comment on people who give more importance to beauty than humanity.

Directed by Prathamesh Trivedi, the play highlights how an ugly woman in a male-dominated society suffers at emotional and mental level. Because of her repulsive appearance, she stands ruined. Even her husband is ready to kill her. “The story is poignant and presents a mirror of the society to the audience.” Trivedi said.

It was part of concluding day of a two-day drama festival Yuva Anunad organised by Rang Madhyam, Bhopal. The play revolves around a protagonist Maya. Presented by Trikarshi Bhopal, the play was prepared under the guidance of late KG Trivedi. Mahak Nanda played the lead role of Maya.

