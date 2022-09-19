Bhopal: 2-day orientation program of Atal Bhujal Yojna under Jal shakti Mission begins at WALMI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day orientation programme of Atal Bhujal Yojna under Jal shakti Mission began at Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) in the city on Monday.

Gram Panchayat level front line workers took part in the training workshop, organised by WALMI. Around 200 front line workers of Jan Abhiyan Parishad participate in this workshop.

In the workshop, Joint Secretary and National Coordinator in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, Subodh Yadav, Atal Bhujal Yojana, and New Delhi will interact directly with the volunteers from six districts of Bundelkhand region.

Additional chief secretary, Water Resources Department, SN Mishra, World Bank representatives Satya Priya and Arun Doval, Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department MS Dabur, and directors of the Central Water Commission and Central Ground Water Board will present in the workshop.