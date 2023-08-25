Bhopal: 2-Day National Conference ‘Abhiprerna’ Begins Tomorrow | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Direct taxes committee of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to organise a two-day national conference ‘Abhiprerna- Inspire, Innovate & Ignite Chartered Accountants’ at Samanwaya Bhawan in the city from Saturday.

The Bhopal branch of CIRC of ICAI will host the event. There will be seven sessions mostly on taxation. The event will be graced by chief guest Union minister Pralhad Patel, CA Aniket Sunil Talati, president ICAI , CA Abhay Chhajed, central council member, various regional council members of ICAI and members from all across the country.

The inaugural session will be from 11.30 am. to 1.30 pm on August 26. Abhay Chhajed who will be sharing vision of the institute for the upcoming year and how chartered accountants could be a partner in nation building and help the Indian economy to be a 5 trillion economy.

CA Kapil Goel, CA Piyush Chhajed, Charnjot Singh Nanda and by CA Mudit G Bhansali will speak on the recent judicial pronouncement under Income Tax (IT) act 196, assessment & reassessment u/s 148 and taxability of start up and its intricacies respectively on the inaugural day.

There will be an interaction with CA Aniket Sunil Talati, president of ICAI on the same day. On the second day, CA N C Hegde will speak on topics related to intricacies of tax audit and commonly observed mistakes in tax audit whereas CA Girish Ahuja on interplay between section 56(2)(x), 50C & 43C.

