Bhopal: 2-day GIFLIF Indiestaan to begin from Feb 18 | PTI/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites will witness the live performance of playback singer Lucky Ali, Thaikkudam Bridge and bands like Anand Bhaskar Collective, Bombay Bandook, Kavish Seth Collective and The Western Ghats.

They will perform under ‘GIFLIF Indiestaan,’ organised in collaboration with the MP Tourism Board. The two-day music festival will begin at MPT DDX Drive-in Cinema in the city from February 18.

The Western Ghats and Ananda Bhaskar Collective group will perform folk music mixed with modern pop rock and Indian classical music fusion with western rock music on the inaugural day. On the same day, Thaikkudam Bridge group will present a fusion of Indian classical and rock music using traditional instruments like mridangam, ghatam violin, guitar and drums.

The performance of Lucky Ali will be held on Sunday- the concluding day of the event. He will present sufi songs. Kavish Seth Collective and Bombay Bandook Group will also perform on the same day.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)