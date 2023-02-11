e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: 2-day GIFLIF Indiestaan to begin from Feb 18

Lucky Ali, Thaikkudam Bridge, Bombay Bandook, Kavish Seth Collective, The Western Ghats to perform.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 2-day GIFLIF Indiestaan to begin from Feb 18 | PTI/File
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites will witness the live performance of playback singer Lucky Ali, Thaikkudam Bridge and bands like Anand Bhaskar Collective, Bombay Bandook, Kavish Seth Collective and The Western Ghats.

They will perform under ‘GIFLIF Indiestaan,’ organised in collaboration with the MP Tourism Board. The two-day music festival will begin at MPT DDX Drive-in Cinema in the city from February 18.

The Western Ghats and Ananda Bhaskar Collective group will perform folk music mixed with modern pop rock and Indian classical music fusion with western rock music on the inaugural day. On the same day, Thaikkudam Bridge group will present a fusion of Indian classical and rock music using traditional instruments like mridangam, ghatam violin, guitar and drums.

The performance of Lucky Ali will be held on Sunday- the concluding day of the event. He will present sufi songs. Kavish Seth Collective and Bombay Bandook Group will also perform on the same day.

article-image

