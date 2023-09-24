Bhopal: 2-Day Drama Fest Begins With Rang Sangeet, Anam Rishte

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Shri B V Karanth Natya Samaroh began with a concert Rang Sangeet and a play Anam Rishte at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening. Koshish Natya Sanstha organised the fest in memory of theatre doyen BV Karanth.

Directed by Saroj Sharma, Anam Rishte was based on Bangla play, penned by Chandan Sen.

The play highlights that people have become ambitious due to circumstances. And because of these desires, they are moving away from their own families. Swastika Chakraborty and Nirmal Tiwari were in lead roles.

Light was designed by Anup Joshi Bunty. The event began with Rang Sangeet in which popular songs of Karanth’s plays.

Directed by Amod Bhat, it was presented by senior artistes mostly disciples of Karanth including Saroj Sharma, Shubhashri Bhatt, Jayant Deshmukh, Anup Joshi ‘Bunty’, Ranjna Tiwari, Anand Mishra, Surendra Vankhede, Mangi Lal Sharma and Bishna Chauhan.

2-day seminar on Swatatva: Purna swaraj ki Dasha ends

Author Padmashri Kapil Tiwari has said that Indian knowledge tradition was a confluence of different streams. “The knowledge is neither ancient nor new. It is eternal,” he added.

Tiwari was speaking on the concluding day of two-day seminar on Swatatva: Purna swaraj ki Dasha, organised by Dharmpal Shodhpeeth and Swaraj Sanchanalaya at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday. He further said, “Sanatan means which is new all the time. Breakdown of joint families in India is a huge historical event and on the path the society has taken, it now seems difficult for nuclear families to survive.” In the technical session on Need for reverse migration - Indian way to solve global problems, writer and journalist Vijay Manohar Tiwari laid stress on reverse migration. He said that today the need is that we return to the village.

Economist Prof Ashwini Mahajan said that modernisation does not mean westernisation, but such a misconception has arisen in the country that whoever has come from the west is modern. Economist Tulsi Tawari, the keynote speaker of this session, said that in the last 20 years, 30% of the people in America have become poor. The average American citizen at the age of 50-55 is working two jobs to support his children's education.

