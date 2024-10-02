Bhopal: 2 Cheats Dupe Old Woman Of Gold Bangles

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two cheats posing as policemen took away with gold bangles from an old woman in Bairagarh on Monday. This is the second incident in last 15 days wherein s woman was cheated. According to police, domestic help Yashoda Mangtani (63) was heading to her workplace.

At about 10 am, two persons arrived on motorcycle, showed an identity card and said people were being targeted by criminals. They asked Yashoda to hide her bangles and keep them in her bag.

As she took out her bangles, the two skillfully put the fake gold bangles in the bag and fled taking the original gold bangles. When the woman found fake bangles, she approached police in the evening and filed a complaint. This is the second such case in past 15 days in the city.

On September 21, under Bajaria station area, a wife of a railway employee was looted by the cheaters. They threatened the woman that the police was searching her husband and that she should hide her savings and jewellery, failing which police would seize them.

They asked her to hand over the cash and jewellery to them, which she did. When her husband came home, the picture became clear.