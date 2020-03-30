Bhopal: 2 bus operators & drivers booked for not transporting stranded people

BHOPAL: Two buses operators and drivers that were arranged by Ratlam district administration to ferry stranded people and migrant to reach their homes in different parts of the state following the 21-day nationwide lockdown were booked by Govindpura police on Sunday for not transporting the stranded people.

The cops swung into action after taking cognizance of media reports concerning those 70 migrant workers who were stranded at ISBT terminus in Bhopal on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday putting their lives into risk in Bhopal as three coronavirus positive patients have been reported here.

Police said that in two buses bearing registration (MP43-P-0504 and MP43-P-0212) were arranged by Ratlam district administration to ferry them.

They were to be sent to their destinations in Mandla, Sagar, Betul, Jabalpur and Chhindwara districts. However, when the bus drivers forced them to deboard at ISBT in Govindpura and escaped from there. Few passengers managed to leave to go to their respective destinations in other vehicles.

Arrangements of other vehicles have been made for the remaining stranded passengers whereas a case under Sections 188 and 270 of the IPC and Section 51 (2) of National Disaster Management Act against bus the operators and drivers who left the migrants as the ISBT.