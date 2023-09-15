Bhopal: 2 Booked For Stealing Cartons By Diverting Driver's Attention | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, who were known to the driver of pick-up vehicle in Gautam Nagar, allegedly made away with 19 cartons containing transport material on Thursday, the police said.

The police added that the accused diverted the driver’s attention by striking a conversation with him. Meanwhile, the duo’s accomplices made away with the cartons.

Gautam Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Shailendra Kumar Mishra said that the complainant Amit Kingrani owns a business in Lambakheda. He has employed a man named Bittu as the driver of his pick-up vehicle to ferry goods from one place to another. On Thursday, Bittu had gone somewhere to pick-up goods and was returning by loading auto. As he reached near JP Nagar bridge, his acquaintances Nanna and Salman called out his name and hinted him to stop the vehicle.

Bittu parked the loading vehicle and stepped out of it to go near them. He began talking to them. During this, several accomplices of Nanna and Salman shifted the carton boxes carrying transport material to their auto and fled the spot.

Upon reaching the office, when Bittu realised about the theft, he narrated the incident to Kingrani. Kingrani approached cops and lodged a complaint against the accused. SHO Mishra said search was on for both the accused.

