Bhopal: 2 Booked For Non-Payment Of Purchased Goods Worth Rs 11 Lakhs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh police have registered a case against two persons for purchasing goods worth Rs 11.48 lakh from a garment store in Bairagarh and then refusing to pay money for the same, the police said on Sunday.

Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO) DP Singh said that complainant Ramesh Tekwale owned garment store in Bairagarh. Two of his acquaintances Nikhil Gupta and Rajkumar Gupta visited his shop in April 2019.

They purchased goods worth Rs 11.48 lakh from Tekwale’s store and told him that they would make payment later. Whenever Tekwale used to contact the duo and ask for payment, they used to promise him to make the payment soon and then disconnect the call.

The duo broke all contacts with Tekwale in July 2023 and went out of touch. Tekwale then lodged a complaint against the duo. Search is on for the accused, SHO Singh said.

