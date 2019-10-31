Bhopal: 2 BJP leaders convicted in different cases

BHOPAL: Two BJP leaders were convicted in two different cases on Friday. BJP MLA from Panna Prahlad Lodhi and 12 others were sentenced to two years imprisonment for joining sand mafia in attacking a tehsildar in 2014. Passing the order ADJ Suresh Singh also granted them bail. The case was registered against Lodhi and 12 others after they attacked tehsildar.

In another case former Bhind MP Ashok Argal was sent to jail for six months in a defamation case filed by RS Jhulia. The court later granted him bail.

DPO Rajendra Upadyaya said, “BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi and 12 others have been convicted in a case registered in 2014. They have been granted bail after conviction. They had attacked tehsildar. Similarly, Ashok Argal has been convicted in defamation case. He has been awarded six months imprisonment. Later court granted him bail.”