Bhopal: 194 dialysis machines available in government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 194 dialysis machines are available in government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh while 102 new machines will be purchased at cost of Rs 8 crore.

It was informed at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for Kayakalp Award and Mission Sehat program at the residential office on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all possible efforts will be made to upgrade health facilities and ensure availability of medicines in the state. He laid stress on taking public cooperation for Mission Sehat.

He said that the facility of CT scan was available to the patients in 48 district hospitals of the state. CT scan machine is proposed to be installed in three hospitals.

At the meeting, information was given to change OPD timings from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 6 pm for convenience of the patients. Deliberations were held on setting up Help Centres in the hospitals.

It was told that a budget of Rs 434 crore has been earmarked for the works related to Mission Health. District-wise tenders have been done for infrastructure development and building maintenance. The amount has also been given to the incharge of the institution. An amount of about Rs 146 crore will be spent on the repair works.

An amount of Rs 73 crore will be spent to increase the facilities for radiology tests. Similarly, equipment worth Rs 119 crore will be purchased for the facilities of pathology tests. An amount of Rs 35 crore will be spent for providing furniture and bed facilities.

As many as 20,000 new beds will be purchased for hospitals. A sum of Rs 9 crore will be spent on bedsheets, mattresses and linen material. As many as 530 types of life saving essential medicines will be delivered to the hospitals. Dialysis machines will also be augmented with blood bank and blood storage facility.