Bhopal: 193 new cases take the tally to 7,200; death toll stands at 184

Bhopal: City recorded 193 fresh COVID-19 cases adding to the patient count on Monday. Zila Jail (District Jail) reported 18 positive cases on Sunday while seven fresh corona patients have been detected in Advance Medical College(Kolar). Five more persons were diagnosed with the infection at MANIT Quarantine centre reported The city tally on Monday stood at 7200 caseload and while 184 have died fighting the virus.

One more journalist has been tested positive for the infection. She is 15th electronic media person to have contracted the infection.

E-2, Arera Colony reported one positive which SBI LHO, Char Imli also reported one positive each. While three fresh cases surfaced at AIIMS, one case each was reported from E-2 Arera Colony, SBI LHO and Char Imli.

Sudama Nagar reported eight positive cases, of which four patients are from a family and two from another. Three persons tested positive for the virus in a family at Police Line, Govindpura. Two of a family at Sankar Garden (Semara Road), three family members at Shiv Nagar (Bhanpur), two at Kunjan Nagar(Bagsewania) have contracted the virus.

Similarly, Rajiv Nagar (Semra), Minal Residency, BDA colony Koh-e-Fiza, Panchwati colony (Karond) each reported two positive cases. Two members of families each residing at Shahpura (C-sector), Kanha Kunj, Victory Park(11-Mills), Chataipura, Housing Park (Berasia), Akriti Green have tested positive for corona.

One positive case has been reported from various colonies like Vidhya Nagar, Sanjiv Nagar (Police Line), Vithal Nagar (Lalghati), Unity Society (Kotra), Sneh Nagar(Misrod), Suraj Nagar, Shivani Home(Karond), Shahpura, Roshanpura, Gulmohar, Meer Complex (MP Nagar), Machina Colony(Ankur Complex, Shivaji Nagar), Pushpa Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Mahindra City (Bawadiyakalan), Mandakini Colony (Kolar), Aisha Apartment (Chiklod), Nayapura(Kolar), Shiv Nagar, Dwarka Nagar, Ginnori, Fortune Somaya (IPS School), Akriti Green(E-8,Salaiya), Creative Garden, Safia College, Awadhpuri, Emerald, Park, Custom Colony(Kolar), New Sindhi Colony, Khushi Apartment ( Danish Kunj), Aradhna Nagar.