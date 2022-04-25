Bhopal: 19-year-old newlywed woman commits suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old newlywed woman, who attempted suicide by setting herself on fire, succumbed to her burn injuries at Hamidia Hospital, the Gunga police said on Monday.

Police station in charge Ramesh Rai told Free Press that the woman was identified as Neha Saharia, a resident of Kolukhedi. She attempted suicide on April 19.

Rai said that in the preliminary investigation it came to fore that Neha had a dispute with her husband on some petty issues. Following which she doused herself with kerosene oil and set herself on fire when no one was at home.

When the neighbours came to know about the incident they rushed to the spot and tried to save the woman. After that they admitted her to Hamidia hospital.

Rai added that the naib tehsildar had taken the statement of the woman and she did not blame anyone for the incident. She told in her statement that she wanted to commit suicide and she had done the act.

On the other hand, the police registered a case and started the investigations into the matter.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 01:41 PM IST