Bhopal: 19 more defeat corona, discharged from Chirayu Hospital

Nineteen corona patients were discharged from Chirayu Medical College on Sunday. Now, the number of patients discharged from the hospital has gone up to 142.

There are reports that 30 patients have been cured and they will also be discharged on Monday.

Those who were discharged on Sunday included a journalist Jugal Sharma and some others. After being discharged, Sharma said there were occasionally fears during treatment, but one should overcome negativity.

It is not difficult to defeat the disease, Sharma said, adding that one should consume water as much as possible.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted the patients and said Chirayu has better facilities to treat corona patients than other hospitals.

The other hospitals should discuss with Chirayu and adopt the treatment method that it is providing to the patients, Chouhan said.

CMD of Chirayu, Dr Ajay Goenka, said special attention was paid to the oxygen level of each patient. All aspects of the disease are taken care of at the time of treating a patient, he said.