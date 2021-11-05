Bhopal: 19 fire incidents on Diwali, over 5 times of normal days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 19 fire incidents were reported in the city on Thursday. The figure was six times higher than normal days, on the day. However, the cause of fire in any of the incidents could not be established.

A book shop caught fire in Bairagarh on Thursday night. The store is located behind Shiva temple in Bairagarh. The shopkeeper reported a loss of Rs 1 lakh. The fire was massive as it took over three hours, four fire tenders to extinguish it.

The other incidents occurred in Nirmal Khajuri Kalan Road, Jamboree Maidan, Narela Jod, Misrod road, 12 number bus stop, Alkapuri, Habibganj, Subhash Nagar, Subharti School, Karond Mandi shop, a shop in Indrapuri, Roshanpura, Islami Gate, Saket Nagar and other places.

