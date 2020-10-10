Bhopal: 19 district collectors on Election Commission radar

BHOPAL: Political parties have begun to complain against each other to Election Commission (EC) after the notification of by-polls was issued.

The Congress party has sought the removal of a few collectors. Therefore, the collectors of 19 districts will be on EC’s radar till elections get over. The districts where the model code has been implemented are under EC’s control. Mistakes made by the collectors will put them in trouble.

Therefore, the collectors in the election-bound districts are on pins and needles. They think even a minor error may cost them their post. The by-elections are being held in Indore, Dhar, Agar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Dewas, Mandsaur, Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Datia, Bhind, Anuppur, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Raisen, and Rajgarh.

The EC has always taken the collectors to task in elections as well as in by-polls. It may transfer them this time, too. Central observers of the EC visit districts. Therefore, the poll observers’ reports against collectors for any error may upset them.

During by-election in Ater in 2017, Bhind district collector Illaya T Raja was removed. Likewise, Ashoknagar collector BS Jamod was removed during by-elections in Mungaoli.

During the Lok Sabha elections last year, EC removed Shriniwas Sharma from Chhindwara and Lalit Dahima from Shahdol.

The Congress has already begun to lodge complaints. JP Dhanopia who is handling the work related to EC has made complaints against several officers. According to Dhanopia, the Congress is keeping an eye on the by-elections.

Complaints will be made to EC in Bhopal as well as in Delhi against any collector favouring the government. He says the collectors should work neutrally.