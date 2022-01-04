e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:49 AM IST

Bhopal: 18-yr-old kills self after losing money in betting

The family runs a tiffin center and at around 11.55 am, the family members found him hanging in the room.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo | Unsplash

Representative Photo | Unsplash

Advertisement

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): After losing money in online betting, an 18-year old boy hanged himself to death in Kasturba Nagar under Govindpura police station on Monday.

Police station incharge told Free Press that Shubmam Rajak, resident of Kasturba Nagar colony and student of Barkatullha university, hanged himself at his house on Monday morning.

The family runs a tiffin centre and at around 11.55 am, the family members found him hanging in the room.

The family members rushed the boy to the nearby Lake City hospital for the treatment but the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have recovered a suicide note in which he stated that he has lost Rs 40,800 in an online betting and he was shocked following the loss.

It is assumed that he had taken the amount on loan and he was not able to repay the amount.

Finding no way out, he committed suicide.

The police station incharge added that before committing suicide, he had formatted his mobile phone. The police have seized the mobile phone, suicide note and other evidences from his room.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Pay Rs 5 lakh each to 2 deceased jail inmates, MPHRC to state government Bhopal: Pay Rs 5 lakh each to 2 deceased jail inmates, MPHRC to state government

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:49 AM IST
Advertisement