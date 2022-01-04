Bhopal: 18-yr-old kills self after losing money in betting

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): After losing money in online betting, an 18-year old boy hanged himself to death in Kasturba Nagar under Govindpura police station on Monday.

Police station incharge told Free Press that Shubmam Rajak, resident of Kasturba Nagar colony and student of Barkatullha university, hanged himself at his house on Monday morning.

The family runs a tiffin centre and at around 11.55 am, the family members found him hanging in the room.

The family members rushed the boy to the nearby Lake City hospital for the treatment but the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have recovered a suicide note in which he stated that he has lost Rs 40,800 in an online betting and he was shocked following the loss.

It is assumed that he had taken the amount on loan and he was not able to repay the amount.

Finding no way out, he committed suicide.

The police station incharge added that before committing suicide, he had formatted his mobile phone. The police have seized the mobile phone, suicide note and other evidences from his room.

